Multiple Donors Say They Don't Remember Giving to Eric Adams’ Campaign
DOESN’T LOOK GOOD
The integrity of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign has come under close examination after three donors to the campaign told the New York Daily News that they didn’t remember donating, were reimbursed for their contributions, or even showed evidence of forged signatures on their paperwork. Two of the donors were not even registered to vote in New York City at all, the tabloid reported. All three have connections with people close to Adams, though none have connections with Adams himself. No charges have been filed in any of the cases. These latest donations are red flags for law enforcement, especially after six people were indicted in July for a straw donor scheme in which they donated to Adams’ campaign under other people’s names to get into the mayor’s good graces.