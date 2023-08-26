‘Multiple Fatalities’ in Florida Dollar General Shooting
‘HURTING’
Several people were killed in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Mayor Donna Deegan told CNN. News4JAX reported that the gunman, who was reportedly spotted at Edward Waters University around 12:45 p.m. putting on a ballistics vest, was barricaded in the Dollar General. Sources said campus security chased after the man but failed to catch him. Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman told the news outlet that the alleged shooter was dead, but police have yet to confirm. A helicopter from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had been searching the area, and a SWAT team arrived at the scene. A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told CNN the department was “on standby” to treat victims but could not reveal how many people were injured. The sheriff’s office is expected to release more details soon. “I’m tired of seeing all the shootings,” Pittman said to reporters. “The people in this community are hurting.”