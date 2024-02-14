At least one person is dead and 10 more are injured following an apparent motor vehicle accident at a local hospital in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

A vehicle drove into the emergency room of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center Tuesday night around 5:30 p.m., police said—though there is no indication that the incident was intentional, city officials told local outlets, including the Austin American-Statesman.

Austin Police Department Detective Carey Chaudoir confirmed to the Statesman that one person died following the crash.

At least two of the others injured are children, who were subsequently transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. One child and one adult were listed in serious condition.

Patients already being treated at St. David’s are currently being transported to other emergency rooms in the area, the American-Statesman reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.