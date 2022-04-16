South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Released With Ankle Monitor After Judge Sets $25,000 Bond
The 22-year-old suspect in a Saturday shooting at a South Carolina mall has been remanded to house arrest after a judge set a $25,000 surety bond. At least 14 people were injured after Jewayne Price allegedly walked into the Columbiana Centre and opened fire—nine hit by gunfire and five who suffered broken bones and lacerations while fleeing, according to police. Two remained in critical condition on Sunday. Price has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor and will be allowed to travel to and from work at certain times of the day, the Columbia Police Department said. In an earlier press release, the department announced Price had been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and that “additional charges may be forthcoming.” Two other people who were detained earlier were released after authorities determined they had not been involved in the shooting. Police are still working to identify two additional suspects who were reportedly spotted at the scene with firearms.