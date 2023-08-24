4 People Dead After Ex-Cop Goes on Rampage at Biker Bar in California

Four people were confirmed dead after a gunman, believed to be a former cop, went on a rampage at a biker bar in Southern California, the Orange County Sheriff confirmed early Wednesday morning.

Authorities confirmed four people had died at the scene, including the unidentified shooter—and described the incident at Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon as having turned “static.”

Six others were transported to hospitals, five of those with reported gunshot wounds. More details on their injuries remained unclear.

An “officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident,” the Orange County Sheriff said, adding only that no deputies were injured.

Sources told the Los Angeles Daily News that the suspected shooter was “a former law enforcement officer from outside of the area.” The Los Angeles Times reported the same, saying the shooter was “a retired law enforcement officer who might have been targeting someone he knew.”

Other details about the shooting remained murky, though cops are expected to hold a press conference overnight to address the carnage. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at 8:17 p.m. local time that there was an “incident at Cook’s corner in Trabuco Canyon. Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot.”

“More info to follow,” the department posted.

A local CBS reporter that was over the scene in a helicopter said it appeared there were at least three sheets covering bodies—one in a parking lot, one on the street, and one at the rear of the property.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.