CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Multiple People Reportedly Shot In Chattanooga
INSANITY
Read it at News Channel 9
Multiple people were shot in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday night, according to local outlets citing police. Authorities say the victims are being transported to local hospitals, and that they range in age from teens to people in their twenties. A person of interest is reportedly in custody and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Twitter users reported hearing rounds of gunfire outside the city’s aquarium.
This story is developing. Check back for further updates.