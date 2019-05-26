Multiple People Shot at Virginia Block Party

At least eight people were shot at a Virginia block party late Saturday, local media reported, citing police. Details were scarce on the total number of victims and the extent of their injuries, but local station WTKR cited the Chesapeake Police Department as saying victims had been rushed to three different area hospitals. One of those hospitals, Sentara Norfolk General, told the news station it had treated eight men for gunshot wounds. The gunfire reportedly broke out at an apartment complex where residents had gathered to celebrate Memorial Day. The area was blocked off late Saturday as police continued to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. No suspects were in custody as of Saturday night.