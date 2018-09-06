Three Killed in Shooting Rampage in Downtown Cincinnati

A gunman went on a shooting rampage at a bank building in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning, killing three people and injuring at least two others, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Police Chief Eliot Isaac identified the suspected gunman, who was fatally shot during a confrontation with four police officers, as 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez. Isaac added that it appears Perez legally purchased the 9mm semi-automatic pistol he used in the shooting, and was “carrying magazines with some 200 rounds of ammunition.” Perez had previously been arrested for minor offenses, according to the Enquirer, including entering or refusing to leave the premises, marijuana possession, traffic offenses, and disorderly conduct. Most of these offenses occurred in south Florida.
Isaac said the shooting took place around 9 a.m. at the loading dock and lobby of Fifth Third Tower. Leonard Cain told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he saw people trying to get the attention of a woman walking into Fifth Third Bank wearing headphones. “She walked in the door and he shot her,” Cain said. He said he heard as many as 15 shots. Zach Fritzhand, who works at the nearby Westin hotel said he saw people on stretchers. “There was definitely a lot of blood involved,” he added. Michael Richardson, who works in the Fifth Third building, said he was outside but saw the shooter in the lobby. “I looked behind me and saw the guy—he shot and then he shot again,” he said. “After that I started running.” Thursday’s incident is the 15th mass shooting near Cincinnati since 2013. It is also the deadliest since 2013.