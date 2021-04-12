‘Multiple’ People Shot, Including Police Officer, at Tennessee High School
DEVELOPING
A shooting at a Tennessee high school left “multiple” people injured on Monday, including a police officer, authorities said. The Knoxville Police Department said there were “multiple gunshot victims” from the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon. One source told the Knoxville News Sentinel that the shot cop is an Austin-East resource officer. The details of what prompted the shooting, or how many victims were affected, are not immediately clear. Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said in a statement that the school has been secured and all students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families at the reunification site at a nearby baseball field.
“As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support,” the Tennessee Dept. of Education said in a tweet.