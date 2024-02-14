At Least 1 Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting Near Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

Downtown Kansas City erupted into chaos on Wednesday afternoon after one person was killed and at least nine others were injured in a shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, authorities said.

Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans are believed to have attended the parade, and police said shots rang out nearby as it was coming to a close.

Two people have been detained, but a motive behind the shooting—and the names of those suspected of being behind it—was not immediately released.

“We’re still trying to confirm all the injury statuses,” Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins told The Daily Beast.

“Shortly after the rally ended, there was an active shooter situation to the west of Union Station. At this time, we have a total of possibly 12 injured, we’re starting to get some walk-ins from the area. Initially, we had 10 injured with 3 critical. That’s kind of where we’re at now.”

Of the confirmed injuries from the incident, Hopkins said one person was killed, three are in critical condition, and five are in serious condition. One other victim has injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

“So, I know we have a minimum of 10 potential victims, but we’re slowly getting additional walk-ins to the hospital,” he added.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said there was more than 800 uniformed law enforcement members at the parade.

Graves said she didn’t believe any of the injured were children. She said as many as 15 people may have been injured in the chaos.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Graves said. “The people who came to the celebration should expect a safe environment.”

Police urged the public to remain calm in a series of posts to its social media, telling parade-goers near the shooting site to avoid the parking garage near Union Station so they can “facilitate treatment of shooting victims.”

John O’Connor, who was near the shooting when it broke out, told the Kansas City Star he heard what he initially thought was fireworks. He counted between 15 to 20 bangs that he now knows were gunshots.

“A lot of people scattered in confusion,” he said. “I got ran into the garage with everyone else.”

An unverified video circulated online that showed a man dressed in all red being led away from the scene in handcuffs. That same man was photographed by photojournalists at the scene, who captured him sitting on the ground handcuffed, flanked by police.

Another appeared to show Chiefs fans tackling a man that was running. Graves said she’d heard about fans taking action to detain one of the shooting suspects.

A live BBC report captured the moment hundreds of fans frantically fled the area outside Union Station. The reporter can be heard yelling over gunfire and the screams of fans, “Guys, guys, guys, something is going on. Something is going on.”

Some national reporters who attended the parade, including James Palmer of NFL TV, reported that they were ordered to take shelter under a stage as shots were fired.

Gabe Wallace, a sophomore in high school, told the Star that he hit his head on the concrete and lost touch with his friends amid the chaos. He said the Chiefs’ coach, Andy Reid, gave him a hug as he thought to himself, “My friends are dead.”

Aerial footage of the scene captured scores of first-responders descending upon Union Station. Some appeared to be treating victims on the ground outside of it.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who attended the parade, said she escaped the shooting and is out of harm’s way.

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ star QB, addressed the parade incident in a post to X, writing, “Praying for Kansas City.”