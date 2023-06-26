Tornado Kills One as Severe Storms Slam Into Central Indiana
TRAGIC TWISTER
At least two tornadoes were confirmed in Indiana on Sunday as a severe weather system tore through a chunk of the state, leaving more than half a million people without power. Heavy rain and hail larger than 2 inches were predicted in other parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service’s Indianapolis office. At least one Twitter user shared a photo of what appeared to be golf-ball-sized hail. Other users circulated photos and video of significant property damage, including leveled buildings, downed power lines, and toppled trees. Storm chasers and county officials said that a pair of tornadoes had been spotted in Johnson County and Martin County, with Johnson County authorities noting that at least 75 homes had suffered moderate to severe damage. At least one person was found dead amid the storms in Martin County, local authorities confirmed to The New York Times, with rescuers working to clear the roads and search for any other victims. “It’s a mess,” an emergency responder said.