CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tornado Kills One as Severe Storms Slam Into Central Indiana

    TRAGIC TWISTER

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Indiana tornadoes

    Eric Ford via TMX/via Reuters

    At least two tornadoes were confirmed in Indiana on Sunday as a severe weather system tore through a chunk of the state, leaving more than half a million people without power. Heavy rain and hail larger than 2 inches were predicted in other parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service’s Indianapolis office. At least one Twitter user shared a photo of what appeared to be golf-ball-sized hail. Other users circulated photos and video of significant property damage, including leveled buildings, downed power lines, and toppled trees. Storm chasers and county officials said that a pair of tornadoes had been spotted in Johnson County and Martin County, with Johnson County authorities noting that at least 75 homes had suffered moderate to severe damage. At least one person was found dead amid the storms in Martin County, local authorities confirmed to The New York Times, with rescuers working to clear the roads and search for any other victims. “It’s a mess,” an emergency responder said.

    Read it at Fox Weather
    ,