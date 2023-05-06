Multiple Victims Reported in Texas Mall Mass Shooting

An active shooter opened fire at a mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday afternoon, leaving multiple victims, including children, according to police.

Their conditions were not immediately known. The Collin County sheriff confirmed the news to local outlet WFAA, noting that the gunman is dead at the scene.

Gunfire erupted at the Allen Premium Outlets at around 3:40 p.m., sending shoppers fleeing for the exits and racing out of the area amid a hail of bullets. “He pretty much was walking down the sidewalk and … was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part,” a witness told CNN of the unidentified gunman.

The Allen Police Department has not confirmed any details due to the ongoing nature of the incident, but has urged the public to steer clear of the area.

The ATF's Dallas office described the situation as an “active shooter incident” and said it was also responding to the scene. In a video circulating on social media, multiple gunshots can be heard, as mallgoers flee. Aerial footage showed what appeared to be at least four bodies covered by tarps outside the mall, while other pictures captured people being evacuated.

“We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping,” a witness told Fox 4. “We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us.”

No further details were immediately available on the suspect.