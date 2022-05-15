Multiple People Shot at Church in Laguna Woods, California

In yet another church shooting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday that multiple people were shot in Laguna Woods, Calif.

A Twitter account belonging to the Orange County sheriff stated that an individual was in custody and that a weapon that “may be involved” had been recovered.

“We are working to get information out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as this event unfolds,” the sheriff's office subsequently tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had been shot and what condition they were in.

