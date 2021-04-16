‘Multiple Victims’ Reported in Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Several people were shot late Thursday at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport in what police described as a “mass casualty” event. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area just after 11 p.m. No information was immediately available on the victims or the extent of their injuries. But local news outlet WRTV reported that a call went out for as many chaplains as possible to head to the scene. Police said there was no active threat to the community and the shooter is believed to have taken his own life.
