Multiple Victims, Including 8-Year-Old, Shot in Albany
SHOTS FIRED
Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were shot in New York’s capital city of Albany at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, local police confirmed with The Daily Beast. Information remains preliminary as an investigation is ongoing, but it appears the suspect fired three rounds into a building at 221 Second Avenue, striking a man in the shoulder, another man in the foot, and just grazing the child, according to CBS 6 Albany. Both adult men are receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center Hospital, with the victim shot in the shoulder sustaining “serious injuries” and the other “non-threatening” wounds, ABC News 10 reported. Public Information Officer Steve Smith told ABC News 10 that the shooting transpired at Village Barber and Beauty, a barbershop. The Daily Beast has reached the Albany Police Department for comment.