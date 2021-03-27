2 Dead, 8 Injured After Chaotic Night of Shootings in Virginia Beach
DEADLY FRIDAY
A string of shootings and other violence on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront on Friday night left two dead and eight others injured, including a cop. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. when a suspect shot and injured eight people. When police arrived to investigate, they heard more gunshots a few streets away, prompting them to engage in a gunfight. A male was shot and killed by an officer at the second scene, according to police chief Paul Neudigate. It was later confirmed that a woman, possibly unrelated to the first two incidents, was also shot and killed at Virginia Beach. Police said there was no suspect information for that shooting yet. A police officer responding to one of the scenes was also hit by a car and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. “What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the beach,” Neudigate said.