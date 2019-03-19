Mumps Outbreak: 54 Reported Cases at Temple University

CHEAT SHEET
Fifty-four cases of mumps were reported at Temple University as of Monday, The Temple News reports. According to Philadelphia Department of Public Health, there have been 12 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases of “Temple University-related mumps,” with 51 individuals living in Philadelphia and three people residing in nearby counties. Mumps, which can be prevented by a vaccination, is a highly contagious virus that can cause facial swelling, fever, and body aches. The outbreak on Temple’s campus was announced on Feb. 28 and is reportedly the first outbreak in “at least 14 years.”