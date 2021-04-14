Cops Made Violent Arrests Then Covered Them Up With False Reports: Indictment
ARRESTOR TO ARRESTEE
Four officers from the Muncie Police Department in Indiana were indicted Wednesday for using excessive force on arrestees and covering it up with false arrest reports, CBS4 reports. Joseph Winkle faces 11 felony charges, and has been accused of kicking, punching, and tasering an arrestee without reason, according to court documents. Six of Winkle’s charges are for writing false reports about his use of force in the arrests. Both Winkle and his colleague, Jeremy Gibson, face charges for depriving arrestees of their rights to be free from excessive force. Gibson has also been accused of punching, stomping on, and knee-striking an arrestee, the documents say. The two other police officers, Corey Posey and Sergeant Joseph Krejsa, also face charges for writing false reports. Deprivation-of-rights offenses can be punishable for up to 10 years in prison, and false report offenses up to 20 years, according to CBS4.