Not to sound dramatic, but double cleansing has transformed my skin. I’m loyal to my active-forward serums, exfoliants, and moisturizers, but cleansing is decidedly the most important step in my routine—the one that makes everything else work better. Ever since I started using a pre-cleanse balm before my gel cleanser, my skin looks brighter and smoother, and my pores appear much less dilated. (And yes, I double cleanse both morning and night.)

Unfortunately, despite my commitment to glowing skin, I’m also... lazy. I love skincare that delivers results (I test products for a living, and my standards are high), but I also love shaving a few minutes off my routine whenever possible. So when I heard about Murad’s single-step Lipid-Enriched Double Cleansing Balm, my curiosity was instantly piqued. The new formula promises to deliver the same deep, thorough clean of a double cleanse, but in one step. It’s the ultimate multitasker that saves time and counter space.

The balm itself feels velvety and soft—not waxy or overly emollient. It dispenses as a rich balm that melts into a silky oil, gliding across the skin to effortlessly dissolve long-wear foundation, waterproof mascara, SPF, and all the invisible gunk that builds up throughout the day. It’s clinically proven to remove 99 percent of makeup, and does so without leaving your skin tight, dry, or greasy. Instead, it leaves behind a soft veil of hydration that feels like you’ve already applied your moisturizer. If you’re someone who hates that squeaky-clean feeling after washing your face, this will be a game-changer—especially as the arid winter weather rolls in.

One of my favorite things about the Lipid-Enriched Double Cleansing Balm—besides the formula, of course—is the packaging and delivery system. Instead of a messy jar, it’s housed in a sleek twist-up grinder that doles out the perfect amount of product every time. I hate when I get my cleansing balm stuck under my nails (IYKYK), and this system means you don’t have to deal with scooping, slipping, and wasted product.

Unlike so many cleansers that strip or weaken the skin, this formula is designed to fortify the skin barrier while locking in hydration. I have combination skin and love the finish, but I imagine this balm would be a dream for those with dry skin. It’s skincare multitasking at its best: fast, effective, and fuss-free enough to make you look forward to cleansing. Consider it the lazy (but glowing) girl’s answer to a perfect double cleanse—no second step (or even water!) required.

