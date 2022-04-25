Get an At-Home Skin Diagnosis With a Bespoke Serum Courtesy of Murad

If you’re sick and tired of suffering through the trial-and-error (and expensive!) process of trying to find the right skincare products for you and your skin, Murad’s personalized serum is here to serve you everything your skin needs to look its best. Trying new products to find your holy-grail lineup is no easy feat—we’re talking about enduring all sorts of skin side effects like breakouts, clogged pores, peeling, and even allergic reactions. Fortunately, skincare has advanced tremendously, so you no longer have to deal with the hit or miss approach.

Generally speaking, customizable skincare is nothing new—we all know a slew of different formulas created to address different types of skin concerns, whether it be fine lines and pigmentation, pore congestion and breakouts, or mild products formulated specifically for those of us with extra sensitive skin. Well, Murad’s personalized face serum takes this approach to a whole new level. To get the right formula, you simply take a two-minute virtual quiz (you can also upload a close-up selfie for an extra accurate diagnosis) and let Murad’s clinical experts do the rest of the work for you. Murad will come up with personalized serum chock full of skin-enhancing actives suited specifically for your skin type and target your skin concerns.

Murad Custom Serum Oh, and the bottle also comes with your name on it, which I personally think is adorable. Buy at Murad $ 69 Free Shipping

Because my main skincare concerns are improving discoloration and erasing dark spots caused by years of unprotected sun exposure during my youth, my custom formula contains a slew of brightening and exfoliating active ingredients to help boost cell turnover and slough away dead skin cells to reveal a more even, youthful complexion hiding underneath (Niacinamide, Hexylresorcinol, cinnamon bark, and vitamin C). Together, these ingredients not only help target pigmentation and discoloration, but also work to clarify the skin, which helps keep pore congestion and breakouts at bay.

After just a few weeks of using my Murad personalized serum, I’ve already seen an improvement in my skin’s overall appearance—some of my dark spots have begun to fade, my skin looks more radiant and even, and my crow’s feet appear to be softening as I speak. What I also really love about Murad’s personalized serum is that I don’t have to worry about layering numerous serums and moisturizers correctly and I really own need this one, a moisturizer and a solid SPF (I love Murad’s new Correct & Protect Brightening SPF Serum) and I’m good to go. If you think about how much money you spend investing in multiple products that do different things, Murad’s bespoke formula is a great all-in-one alternative. Plus, only having to apply one serum as opposed to two or three saves a ton of time.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.