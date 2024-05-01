Murad’s New Supplement Targets Stress to Boost Longevity & Skin Health

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While a consistent topical skincare routine is essential for maintaining healthy skin, there are many other elements that contribute to the health of our skin, from diet to environment and even lifestyle factors like stress and anxiety. Murad’s new supplement is formulated to help combat the impact of stress on our skin health. Recent studies have found that stress can increase your ‘biological age’ internally and even make you look up to three years older than you actually are—not to mention the associated increased risk of cardiovascular issues and mood disorders. This research is precisely what led Murad to formulate its latest supplement, Stress Less, which contains a blend of clinical-grade adaptogens, including ashwagandha and L-theanine, along with skin-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

“Murad’s Stress Less Supplement was formulated with a focus on addressing everyday stress, knowing how much it can affect the core of our well-being. This is something Dr. Murad has long been aware of and continues to study,” Emily Philen, Senior Manager of R&D Scientific Affairs at Murad, tells The Daily Beast. The goal was to create a stomach-friendly, easy-to-swallow supplement that helps the body manage responses to stress with a little boost of skin-enhancing ingredients.

Murad Stress Less Supplement By complementing your topical skin care regimen with Murad’s Stress Less, you can address some of these other internal factors affecting your skin’s health and appearance. We all know the first-hand negative effects of stress in our everyday lives, so it should be no surprise that these deleterious effects weigh on our bodies—inside and out—as well. Buy At Murad $ 30

“Stress Less helps manage the symptoms of everyday stress from multiple angles. First, the Ashwagandha has long been used in traditional medicines for stress management, and the standardized extract in Stress Less has also been clinically tested in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study where it proved to help reduce cortisol, which is one of the main hormones in our bodies, that regulates stress,” she says. The formula also contains L-theanine and magnesium to support better sleep quality, along with hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamins A and E for regulating energy production and maintaining proper hydration levels.

Murad launched ingestible supplements back in 2022 to augment its lauded, clinical-grade skincare formulas. It brings that same reputation for superior, non-GMO, and cruelty-free ingredients and scientifically backed components in its products to this new line of ingestible supplements intended to relieve the effects of stress. If you’re looking for a stress-targeting supplement with added skin-loving ingredients, Stress Less has you covered.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

