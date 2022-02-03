Tons of Beauty Editors Swear This Wrinkle Corrector Is Like Botox in a Bottle

While there's no one topical product that can yield quite the same results as dermal injectables like fillers and neuromodulators (i.e. Botox and Juvederm), there are select skincare items (albeit a very, very select few) that come remarkably close to mimicking the effects you expect from in-office treatments. One of the best examples of topical skincare serums that rival the results of injectables (thanks to skincare's latest superstar ingredient, topical neuropeptides, that mimic the results of injectable wrinkle reducers like Botox and Dysport) is Murad's best-selling Targeted Wrinkle Corrector.

Not only have countless beauty editors endorsed its Botox-like anti-aging benefits but it's also won over plenty of dermatologists as well. As such, it's really no surprise the formula's been sold out on and off since it launched. Fortunately, the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is back in stock, so you can get your hands on this magical, line-reducing product before stock runs out once again—and we're pretty certain it will.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Buy at Murad $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Infused with a proprietary blend of wrinkle-erasing and skin-plumping actives like Hyaluronic acid, the formula acts like instant dermal filler, so lines and sagging are improved in just minutes after application (the results are, of course, temporary). It also contains hexapeptide, which helps improve skin elasticity, while encouraging the skin to "bounce back" after making facial expressions to prevent lines from forming as a response (the same way that neuromodulators prevent the formation of lines by temporarily paralyzing the muscle.) Finally, it also contains plant-derived squalane which protects and defends the skin's barrier, which not only actively *prevents* future lines from forming, but also helps lock in moisture for supple skin that feels hydrated all day long.

Still not convinced? Just check out the before and after photo above—the photos were literally taken just minutes apart from one another. I mean... talk about instant results. But the Targeted Wrinkle Corrector isn't just a quick fix either—100 percent of users surveyed reported that they saw an increased reduction in lines and improved skin texture after four weeks of consistent use.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Not only does this miraculous wrinkle-eraser produce instant results, but it also helps dimish the look of deep wrinkles and prevent new lines from forming with continuous use. There's a reason Murad can't keep it in stock! Buy at Murad $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

"I almost don't want to write this review cause I want to keep this all to myself. This stuff is unbelievable! Within a minute or 2 the lines under my eyes and on my forehead were so faded it was hard to see them. I'll be carrying this around with me now, permanently. Some sort of black magic for sure. I won't tell if you won't," writes one reviewer. Another fan of the Wrinkle Corrector concurs: "I have used many products but was never able to find one that helped erase my fine lines quickly. This product gave my skin an instant boost and noticeably diminished the fine lines I have around my eyes, forehead and cheeks. Definitely recommend for anyone looking to improve the look of their wrinkles."

