Tons of Beauty Editors Swear This Wrinkle Corrector Is Like Botox in a Bottle
HURRY—IT'S FINALLY BACK IN STOCK.
While there’s no one topical product that can yield quite the same results as dermal injectables like fillers and neuromodulators (i.e. Botox and Juvederm), there are select skincare items (albeit a very, very select few) that come remarkably close to mimicking the effects you expect from in-office treatments. One of the best examples of topical skincare serums that rival the results of injectables (thanks to skin care’s latest superstar ingredient, topical neuropeptides, that mimic the results of injectable wrinkle reducers like Botox and Dysport) is Murad’s best-selling Targeted Wrinkle Corrector.
Not only have countless beauty editors endorsed its Botox-like anti-aging benefits but it’s also won over plenty of dermatologists as well. As such, it’s really no surprise the formula’s been sold out on and off since it launched. Fortunately, the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is back in stock, so you can get your hands on this magical, line-reducing product before stock runs out once again—and we’re pretty certain it will.
Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Infused with a proprietary blend of wrinkle-erasing and skin-plumping actives like Hyaluronic acid, the formula acts like instant dermal filler, so lines and sagging are improved in just minutes after application (the results are, of course, temporary). It also contains hexapeptide, which helps improve skin elasticity, while encouraging the skin to “bounce back” after making facial expressions to prevent lines from forming as a response (the same way that neuromodulators prevent the formation of lines by temporarily paralyzing the muscle.)
Finally, it also contains plant-derived squalane which protects and defends the skin’s barrier, which not only actively *prevents* future lines from forming, but also helps lock in moisture for supple skin that feels hydrated all day long. If you can't take my word for it, just head to Murad's website to check out the incredible before and after pictures. To boost the Wrinkle Corrector's results, check out the new Murad x Dr. Zion retinol-infused eye patches.
Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks
Free Shipping | Free Returns
