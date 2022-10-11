This Editor-Approved ‘Botox in a Bottle’ Serum Is 30% Off
SKIN FIX
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s no one topical product that can yield quite the same results as dermal injectables like fillers and neuromodulators (i.e. Botox and Juvederm), there are select skincare items (albeit a very, very select few) that come remarkably close to mimicking the effects you expect from in-office treatments. One of the best examples of topical skincare serums that rival the results of injectables (thanks to skin care’s latest superstar ingredient, topical neuropeptides, that mimic the results of injectable wrinkle reducers like Botox and Dysport) is Murad’s best-selling Targeted Wrinkle Corrector.
Not only have countless beauty editors endorsed its Botox-like anti-aging benefits but it’s also won over plenty of dermatologists as well. As such, it’s really no surprise the formula’s been sold out on and off since it launched. Fortunately, the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is back in stock and a whopping 30 percent off today and tomorrow (October 11 and 12), so you can get your hands on this magical, line-reducing product before stock runs out once again—and we’re pretty certain it will.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.