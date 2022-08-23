Murdaugh Lawyers Say Key Video in Murder Case Shows Family Bantering About Dog
NO SMOKING GUN?
Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh, the notorious former South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son last June, are pushing back against what prosecutors have suggested is a key piece of evidence against him. Citing family members, the defense lawyers claim that at least part of a video cited in charging the scion with murder captured little more than a conversation about the family dog, Bubba. Prosecutors say the material was found on Paul Murdaugh’s phone and was recorded just moments before he and his mother, Maggie, were fatally shot, contradicting the patriarch’s claim that he was not present at the time of the murders. In a motion, Murdaugh's lawyers also said that investigators played portions of the video and audio to members of the family without obtaining an order to disclose the evidence to potential witnesses or third parties. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the murders.