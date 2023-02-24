Alex Murdaugh: I Looked People I ‘Love’ in the Eye and Lied to Them

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021, testified Friday that he’d regularly look “good people, fine people” in the eye while secretly stealing thousands from them to pay off his growing debts and fuel his opiate addiction.

On his second day testifying his own defense, Murdaugh acknowledged he stole a whopping $3.7 million from clients and partners in 2019 alone—the most of any other year. As prosecutor Creighton Waters questioned Murdaugh for more than 20 minutes about the thefts, Murdaugh became visibly frustrated with the repeated queries, saying he’d already answered many of them.

“Every single client—I looked them in the eye, and I believe the people I stole money from all those years trusted me,” Murdaugh said, describing some of them as people “I love and still consider close friends.”

Murdaugh said his salary ebbed and flowed each year, but he always made at least six figures and sometimes over $1 million. Despite this, he confirmed he owed money to law partners, family members, and to the Palmetto State Bank, where his credit lines totaling more than $1.5 million were maxed out. So he stole to pay off the debts, he testified.

“I misled them to do it and I was wrong,” Murdaugh said, tearing up. “I’ve never disputed it and I was wrong…I was selfish, and I think I just took the money.”

Murdaugh also revealed Friday just how troubling his opiate addiction was in the years before his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed. He said he’d regularly pop more than 60 pills a day—including oxycodone and oxycontin—just to be able to function normally.

“Opiates gave me energy,” Murdaugh said. “Whatever I was doing, it made it more interesting. It made me want to do it longer. It made everything better. I took so much just to not backslide.”

The shocking new admissions came after Murdaugh spent Thursday on the stand, where he made some jaw-dropping revelations about the day his wife and son were fatally shot outside the dog kennels of the family’s estate on June 7, 2021. Prosecutors allege that Murdaugh, who pleaded not guilty to four charges, committed the heinous scheme in an attempt to hide his financial crimes.

Despite claiming for nearly two years that he had been asleep at the main house when his wife and son were murdered, he admitted Thursday that he had actually been with them at the kennels minutes before their deaths. After being confronted with a video Paul took in the kennels just before his murder, in which Murdaugh’s voice can be heard in the background, Murdaugh admitted that he lied to investigators about his whereabouts out of drug-induced paranoia.

“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh said on Thursday. “As my addiction evolved over time, I would get into these situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking.”

But despite admitting he had a two-decade addiction to opioids and had lied to authorities, Murdaugh insisted that he did not kill his family.

“On June 7, I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason. And I lied about being down there. And I’m so sorry that I did,” Murdaugh said, before apologizing to his family. “I would never do anything intentionally to hurt them, ever.”

While Murdaugh is on trial for murder, he is separately facing upwards of 80 criminal charges for a slew of financial misdeeds, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

On Thursday, he admitted stealing money from legal clients for years. “I hate the fact that I did it. I’m embarrassed by it. I’m embarrassed for my son. I’m embarrassed for my family. I don’t dispute it,” he said during cross-examination. “I misled them. I did them wrong, and I stole their money.”

Murdaugh is also facing a separate case in connection to a September 2021 botched suicide scheme so that his only surviving son, Buster, would inherit his $12 million insurance payout. On Thursday, Murdaugh briefly described that shooting, saying that he intended to die.

“I meant for him to shoot me so I’d be gone,” Murdaugh said. “I knew all of this was coming to a head. I knew how humiliating it was going to be for my son.”