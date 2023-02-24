Murdaugh Tries to Blame Prosecutors for His Bombshell About-Face

In a tense moment on the witness stand Friday, disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh—accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021—fingered prosecutors as the reason why he left out a potentially damning detail about his alibi until now.

After claiming for nearly two years that he’d been asleep in the main house of the family’s hunting estate when 52-year-old Maggie and 22-year-old Paul were shot near the estate’s dog kennels, Murdaugh admitted for the first time Thursday that he was at the kennels that night but lied about it to police and prosecutors out of drug-induced paranoia.

It came after prosecutors uncovered bombshell footage, filmed by Paul at the kennels just minutes before the murders, in which Murdaugh’s voice could be heard in the background.

On Friday, prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Murdaugh about his dramatic about-face, drawing visible frustration from Murdaugh, who shot back that he’d concealed that detail for so long because prosecutors refused to meet with him and his legal team about it.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to, Mr. Waters, because you would not respond to my invitations to reach out and tell you about all the things I’d done wrong,” Murdaugh responded when pressed on why he kept such a critical detail a secret until Thursday.

Waters scoffed at the response, insinuating Murdaugh was continually coming up with new lies to counter any damning fact dredged up against him.

“You, like you have done so many times in your life, had to back up and make a new story to fit with the facts of your life,” Waters said. “The second you’re confronted with facts you can’t deny, you immediately come up with a new lie. Isn’t that correct?”

Murdaugh disputed that but conceded that Thursday was the first time he’d publicly confirmed it was his voice in the video, and he was with Maggie and Paul just before they were killed.

Waters pointed out that Murdaugh’s defense attorneys likely didn’t know the full story themselves—pointing to past media interviews in which Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, repeated that Murdaugh was asleep on the couch for hours before the alleged murders, not just minutes.

Prosecutors allege that Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty to four charges related to the murders, committed the murders in an attempt to hide his financial crimes. He is separately facing upwards of 80 criminal charges related to stealing from his law firm and its clients, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Murdaugh made other stunning admissions during his cross-examination on Friday, including conceding that he’d regularly look “good people, fine people” in the eye while secretly stealing thousands from them to pay off his growing debts and fuel his opiate addiction.

That include stealing a whopping $3.7 million from clients and partners in 2019 alone—the most of any other year. As Waters questioned Murdaugh for more than 20 minutes about the thefts, Murdaugh became visibly frustrated with the repeated queries, saying he’d already answered many of them.

“Every single client—I looked them in the eye, and I believe the people I stole money from all those years trusted me,” Murdaugh said, describing some of them as people “I love and still consider close friends.”

Murdaugh said his salary ebbed and flowed each year, but he always made at least six figures and sometimes over $1 million. Despite this, he owed money to law partners, family members, and to the Palmetto State Bank, where his credit lines totaling more than $1.5 million were maxed out. So he stole to pay off the debts, he testified.

“I misled them to do it and I was wrong,” Murdaugh said, tearing up. “I’ve never disputed it and I was wrong…I was selfish, and I think I just took the money.”

Murdaugh also revealed Friday just how troubling his opiate addiction was in the years before his wife and son were killed. He said he’d regularly pop more than 60 pills a day—including oxycodone and oxycontin—just to be able to function normally.

“Opiates gave me energy,” Murdaugh said. “Whatever I was doing, it made it more interesting. It made me want to do it longer. It made everything better. I took so much just to not backslide.”

Jurors previously heard that, about a month before the murders, Paul left his father an accusatory voicemail after Maggie found his drug stash.

“[W]hen you get here we have to talk,” he said in the May 6, 2021 voicemail. “Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag.”

On Thursday, he blamed his addiction as the reason why he lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murders.

“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh said. “As my addiction evolved over time, I would get into these situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking.”

But despite admitting he had a two-decade addiction to opioids and had lied to authorities, Murdaugh insisted that he did not kill his family.

“On June 7, I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason. And I lied about being down there. And I’m so sorry that I did,” Murdaugh said, before apologizing to his family. “I would never do anything intentionally to hurt them, ever.”

Murdaugh is also facing a separate case in connection to a September 2021 botched suicide scheme so that his only surviving son, Buster, would inherit his $12 million insurance payout. On Thursday, Murdaugh briefly described that shooting, saying that he intended to die.

“I meant for him to shoot me so I’d be gone,” Murdaugh said. “I knew all of this was coming to a head. I knew how humiliating it was going to be for my son.”

—with additional reporting by Pilar Melendez