Murdaugh Jurors Finally Get to See the Scene of the Crime

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial on Wednesday arrived at the crime scene where the disgraced lawyer’s wife and son were fatally shot in June 2021.

The 12 jurors and two alternatives who will soon decide whether Murdaugh is guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, gathered at the Colleton County Courthouse around 9 a.m. before loading into three secured transport vans and leaving 10 minutes later. The windows of the vans, which picked up the group inside the gated area behind the courthouse, were blacked out to maintain the jurors’ anonymity.

Behind the jurors, Judge Clifton Newman hopped into a pickup truck driven by Colleton County Sheriff Captain Jason Chapman, who was one of the first witnesses for the prosecution to testify in the now six-week trial against Murdaugh. Jurors will spend the majority of their trip to the Moselle hunting estate by the dog kennels and shed where Paul and Maggie were killed on June 7, 2021.

According to a pool reporter on the scene, one juror was standing near the feed room, looking up at its doorway where witnesses have said Paul was murdered with a shotgun. Among the jurors were other law enforcement officials that have testified in the trial, including Detective Laura Rutland who sat in on Murdaugh’s first interview the morning after the murders.

Shortly after touring the hunting estate, jurors were seen driving toward a wooded area across the street. It was not immediately clear why they went into the tree area.

Two of Murdaugh’s defense lawyers and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson were also present during the jury’s visit. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to four charges related to the killings.

Before the jury heads back to the courthouse, where closing arguments are set to begin on Wednesday, the group will also head up toward the estate’s main house. Murdaugh has testified that on the night of the murders, he was down at the kennels before heading back to the main house. He claims he was dozing off on the couch in front of the TV when prosecutors say his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son were fatally shot with two guns.

Wednesday is expected to be the last day of arguments in what local media in South Carolina has called “the trial of the century.” During closing arguments, prosecutors are set to argue that Murdaugh murdered his wife and son in a desperate attempt to evade questions about his years-long scheme of swindling money from his clients and former law firm. The defense, however, has argued that Murdaugh had no motivation to slay his “wonderful” wife and son—and that there is no direct evidence tying him to the grisly crime.