Murdaugh Jurors Finally Get to See the Scene of the Crime

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial on Wednesday toured the crime scene where the disgraced lawyer’s wife and son were fatally shot in June 2021.

The 12 jurors and two alternatives, who will soon decide whether Murdaugh is guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, gathered at the Colleton County Courthouse around 9 a.m. before loading into three secured transport vans and leaving 10 minutes later. The windows of the vans, which picked up the group inside the gated area behind the courthouse, were blacked out to maintain the jurors’ anonymity.

Behind them, Judge Clifton Newman hopped into a pickup truck driven by Colleton County Sheriff Captain Jason Chapman, who was one of the first prosecution witnesses to testify in the now six-week trial against Murdaugh. Jurors spent the majority of their trip to the Moselle hunting estate by the dog kennels and shed where Paul and Maggie were killed on June 7, 2021.

According to a pool reporter on the scene, one juror was standing near the feed room, looking up at its doorway where expert witnesses called by prosecutors have alleged Paul was murdered with a shotgun. Those experts testified that they believe Paul was standing about five inches into the feed room when he was first shot in the chest. Maggie was shot about 12 steps away from where Paul fell.

Unlike the bloody murder scene described in court, the feed room on Wednesday had no visible signs of trauma after appearing to be redone with pain and new plywood. The reporter who went to the feed room after jurors left noted that the back window had large bullet holes.

Shortly after touring the hunting estate around 10:30 a.m., jurors were seen driving toward a wooded area across the street. It was not immediately clear why they went into the tree area.

Two of Murdaugh’s defense lawyers and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson were present during the jury’s visit. Other law enforcement officials were also present, including Detective Laura Rutland, who sat in on Murdaugh’s first interview the morning after the murders.

Before the jury went back to the courthouse, where closing arguments were set to begin Wednesday, the group also briefly headed to the estate’s main house. Murdaugh has testified that on the night of the murders, he was down at the kennels before heading back to the main house. He claims he had dozed off on the couch in front of the TV when prosecutors say his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son were fatally shot with two guns.

Wednesday is expected to be the last day of arguments in what local media in South Carolina has called “the trial of the century.”

During closing arguments, prosecutor Creighton Waters argued that Murdaugh “brutally and maliciously murdered” his wife and son in a desperate attempt to evade questions about his years-long scheme of swindling money from his clients and former law firm.

“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him,” Waters told the jury.

At the time of the murders, Waters said, Murdaugh was facing questions about finances in a lawsuit related to a fatal boat crash caused by Paul. His law firm was also looking into his previous cases. All those pressures forced Murdaugh to do something drastic to evade further questions, Waters said.

“The timeline puts him there. The forensic timeline puts him there,” he said, noting that after the murders “it’s a different world” for Murdaugh.

“Everyone immediately rallies around Alex Murdaugh,” the prosecutor added.

The defense, however, has argued that Murdaugh had no motivation to slay his “wonderful” wife and son—and that there is no direct evidence tying him to the grisly crime.