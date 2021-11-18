Cops Suggest New Attempted Murder Charges Against Doomsday Mom, Hubby
TANGLED WEB
Arizona police on Tuesday submitted the results of an investigation into the attempted murder of a man tied to a so-called “Doomsday” group in 2019 to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, according to a reporter with East Idaho News. Charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder have been proposed for the prosecutor’s review, leveled against Doomsday mom Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. Vallow’s niece, Melani Pawlowski, the ex-wife of the near-victim, is not facing charges.
Brandon Boudreaux, Pawlowski’s ex-husband, has said he believed an Oct. 2 drive-by shooting he narrowly survived was connected to Vallow’s radical religious crew, which allegedly includes Pawlowski. The shooter is presumed to be Alex Cox, Lori Vallow’s brother. Newly released police records, the East Idaho News said, have shown that Cox and Chad Daybell talked “a number of times on burner phones” just hours before the attempted shooting of Boudreaux. The Gilbert Police Department’s investigation has now also confirmed Cox to be the “masked man” who attempted to kill Tammy Daybell in October 2019, according to East Idaho News. Tammy, who died under suspicious circumstances 10 days later, was the then-wife of Chad Daybell. Cox, who died in December 2019, is also believed to have killed Vallow’s ex-husband earlier that year.