Murder Hornet Captured in Washington State Amid Plan to Eradicate Them

Read it at Seattle Times
Entomologists in Washington state have captured their first Murder Hornet (officially called an Asian Giant Hornet) in a bottle trap set near a lake in Whatcom County. The traps were set as part of a plan to capture and eventually eradicate the invasive insects who were first spotted in the state earlier this year. The hornets are the largest hornet species in the world and can slaughter an entire honeybee colony in a few hours, according to researchers. In Japan, where they are common, murder hornets kill between 30 and 50 people a year with their painful stings.