    Insect Hunters Find Murder Hornet Nest in Washington Tree

    PREPARE TO DIE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Karen Ducey/Getty

    Entomologists searching for so-called murder hornets in Washington State managed to attach radio trackers to three of them—and were led right to the first nest ever discovered in the United States. The invasive insects—which decapitate and feast on honeybees and can destroy an entire hive in hours—were first found in the U.S. in December, and agricultural officials have been trying to eradicate them ever since. The discovery of an Asian giant hornet nest inside a dead tree in Blaine is the biggest breakthrough yet. The crew was hoping to kill off the nest on Friday, but the operation was postponed until Saturday because of the weather.

