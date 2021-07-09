Murder-Suicide at Houston Seafood Restaurant Was Totally Random
The attack on a Houston couple at a seafood restaurant Thursday night appears to be random, police said. Authorities said the gunman was sitting at the Downtown Aquarium Restaurant’s bar before he suddenly approached the pair and opened fire, then shot himself. The husband, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene while the wife, 24, was transferred to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in the leg. She told police they did not know the man, according to the Associated Press. “Preliminarily it appears that there was very little or possibly no interaction at all before this shooting occurred,” Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said. The restaurant, famous for attracting families to its indoor aquarium and amusement rides, wasn’t crowded, police said. Autopsies for the two men are scheduled for Friday.