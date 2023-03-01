Murder Suspect Caught With ‘Suspicious Meat’ in Suitcase Wanted to Be Famous: Report
ALL PUBLICITY...
A Brazilian murder suspect who was arrested on Monday while traveling with a suitcase containing “suspicious meat” wanted to become famous, according to an acquaintance. Begoleã Mendes Fernandes, 26, is suspected of killing his friend Alan Lopes, 21, whom he lived with in Amsterdam. Begoleã was stopped at Lisbon Airport on Monday while attempting to fly to Brazil with his grisly luggage. Dentist Nicholas Mariani, who says he has known Begoleã since he was little, told G1 that Begoleã was “always a calm, nice guy.” Mariani added that Begoleã wanted to become a “fighter,” adding: “He wanted to be a famous guy.” Kamila Lopes, the alleged victim’s sister, said that her brother had been stabbed to death—but that Dutch authorities have already ruled out the possibility that the meat in the suitcase was Alan’s remains. A spokesperson for the Portuguese Borders and Immigration Service said Begoleã had blood on his clothes at the time of his arrest, according to the Daily Mail, which added that the meat had been sent to a specialist laboratory for analysis.