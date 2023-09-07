Secret Service Joins Manhunt for Murder Suspect Who Escaped From D.C. Hospital
‘DO NOT ENGAGE’
The U.S. Secret Service is aiding in the search for a man arrested on a homicide charge who escaped from a Washington, D.C. hospital on Wednesday, the agency confirmed. The Metropolitan Police Department identified the escapee as Christopher Haynes, 30, who was “last seen with black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist.” They did not say if Haynes was armed, but advised: “Do not engage, call 911 if spotted.” It was not immediately clear how Haynes, who was arrested hours earlier, had escaped from George Washington University Hospital, nor why he was being treated there. The development prompted an order, later lifted, for students and staff members to shelter in place on the school’s campus. The university subsequently announced that in-person classes had been canceled for the evening, and asked the community to exercise caution. Haynes, described as six feet tall and 205 pounds, and wearing only one red shoe, remained at large on Wednesday night.