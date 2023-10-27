Murder Suspect Who Escaped D.C. Hospital Recaptured 7 Weeks Later
GOTCHA
A murder suspect who slipped free of D.C. police custody at a university hospital last month was captured in Maryland on Thursday, bringing to a close a seven-week manhunt. Christopher Haynes, 30, was taken into custody “without incident” by U.S. Marshals in Oxon Hill, Maryland, just a dozen miles south of Washington, police said. It was not immediately clear how Haynes had finally been located after nearly two months on the run. After being arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the August shooting death of Brent Hayward, Haynes complained of ankle pain and was taken to the emergency room of George Washington University Hospital. There, he “physically assaulted” an officer trying to handcuff him to a gurney and fled, handcuff still fastened around one wrist, police said. A barefoot Haynes outran officers chasing him on foot and disappeared, sparking a multi-agency search effort as the university locked down.