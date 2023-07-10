Murder Suspect Caught in His Undies After Hourslong Manhunt
PANTS DOWN
A massive, hourslong manhunt for a northern California murder suspect came to an end Monday afternoon when Eric Abril—dressed only in his underwear—was found hiding in a creek. Abril, 35, allegedly killed 72-year-old James MacEgan while holding MacEgan and his family hostage during a shootout with police in April. Abril was shot during the standoff and was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but he fled the hospital early Sunday. Multiple police departments used dogs, drones, and aircraft to hunt him down but it was Rocklin resident Bill Sanchez who spotted Abril’s orange prison jumpsuit by the creek in his backyard, he told the Los Angeles Times. When he took his dog with him to investigate further, he says he spotted Abril crouched down in his undies. Local cops took Abril into custody without incident.