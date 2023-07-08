Murder Suspect Uses Gym Equipment and Sheets to Escape Jail

CHEAT SHEET
A murder suspect who spent two months on the run is back on the lam after he used exercise equipment and bed sheets to escape from a Pennsylvania jail recreation yard, officials said. Before his arrest on May 24, Michael Burham, 34, was the target of a multi-state manhunt, wanted for three crimes: a rape in Jamestown, New York, in March; the murder of a woman in Jamestown in May; and the gunpoint kidnapping of an elderly Pennsylvania couple in May. “He is considered dangerous by his past actions and the public is asked not to approach him, but if they see anything unusual to call 911,” Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter said.