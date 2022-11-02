Murdered Teen’s Haunting Last Texts Revealed 13 Years Later
‘SO HEATED’
Brittanee Drexel texted her boyfriend that she was upset and “so heated” the night she went missing in 2009, newly released documents show. The 17-year-old went missing on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach and was last seen in hotel surveillance footage just minutes before she sent that text. The final text she sent was: “I’m staying in packing and going to sleep probably,” three hours before her phone died. Drexel’s body was finally found in May 2022, and Raymond Moody, 62, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and murdering the 17-year-old in October. In his confession, Moody said he and his then-girlfriend had picked up Drexel, asking her if she wanted to party. He then assaulted her at a campsite and killed her before she could escape, then buried her. Moody also admitted to throwing her phone in a river. He’s been sentenced to life in prison.