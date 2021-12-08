CHEAT SHEET
Murdered Woman Identified 46 Years After Her Body Was Found Floating in a River
Edna Moudy finally knows what happened to her mother Carolyn Dunn Moudy, who disappeared without a trace at the age of 21 in 1974. On Tuesday, cold case investigators in Davie, Florida, confirmed that she is the “Jane Doe” found floating in a river just days before Christmas in 1975. “Glad I got closure,” Edna Moudy, who was an infant at the time, said Tuesday, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’m never going to forget my mom.” Detectives say the missing woman was murdered, but they had no way to identify her so she was buried in a local cemetery. Detectives looking at cold cases in Broward County then exhumed her body and used DNA databases to find her daughter Edna.