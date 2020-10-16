Murderer Chris Watts’ Former Lover Nicole Kessinger Applies for Name Change
NEW LEAF
Nicole Kessinger has applied to change her name, two years after she confessed to having an affair with Chris Watts around the time he killed his pregnant wife and two daughters. The last time the public had seen or heard from Kessinger was two years ago on police surveillance tape in which she confessed to the affair. Although she made inconsistent statements in her police interviews, she was never accused of any involvement in the Colorado murders.
In late 2018, Kessinger reportedly moved states, started a new job, and was placed in a witness protection program. She had received multiple threats and had been shamed as one of the “most hated women” in America, a source close to the investigation said at the time. The source said she intended to change her name to provide a fresh start. A hearing for the name change has been set for Thursday in a court in Jefferson County, Colorado.