CHEAT SHEET
WALKED RIGHT OUT
Murderer Escapes From Arkansas Prison Again
A convicted murder who escaped prison in 2009 was able to break free again from an Arkansas prison, news station KATV reports. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 49-year-old Calvin Adams escaped sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, with the East Arkansas Regional Unit confirming he was missing after a unit-wide count on inmates. In May 2009, Adams and one other inmate were able to walk out of the prison wearing guard uniforms and drove away in a car that was waiting for them. They were found and arrested in New York four days later. Adams was convicted of murder in 1995 for kidnapping and shooting a man, and supposed to be serving a life sentence without parole. He is described as a 180-pound white male with brown eyes and greying brown hair.