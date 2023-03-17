Murderer Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Admits He’s Also a Tax Evader

Read it at Boston Globe
On top of all his other legal troubles, Derek Chauvin—the former Minneapolis cop convicted of murdering George Floyd—has pleaded guilty to tax evasion. After Floyd’s death in 2020, Chauvin and his then-wife were charged for falsifying their yearly incomes, under-reporting what they actually brought in from 2014 to 2019. The couple reportedly misrepresented their joint salary by more than $460,000, including the money made from Chauvin’s side hustle as an off-duty security officer. The pair, now divorced, owe the federal government more than $37,000 in unpaid fees and taxes.