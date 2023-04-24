Murdoch Newsroom Melts Down Over Alleged Chocolate Heist
SWEET ESCAPE
A British newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch is apparently dealing with a delicious scandal after some high-value chocolate samples mysteriously went “missing” from a newsroom fridge. The Fence Magazine tweeted a screenshot of an email apparently sent to staff at The Sunday Times with the subject line: “Important: Missing chocolate samples.” “Samples of the ‘world’s most expensive chocolate’, which are needed for an article, have gone missing from the fridge near the Sunday Times,” the email read. “If anyone has them please return asap - their value speaks for itself.” The anonymous writer went on to remind workers “not to remove anything from communal areas that do not belong to them.” “The office does have CCTV if required,” the email menacingly adds, so it’s not clear how long the apparent thief will be able to keep their actions under wraps.