Murdoch Paper Declares the Real Winner After Trump’s ‘Intra-GOP Flex’

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has trolled the president over his big Texas primary win.

Donald Trump-backed candidate Ken Paxton won Tuesday’s Senate runoff election over incumbent John Cornyn, who has been in office since 2002.

Texas Attorney General Paxton has a history of scandal and controversy, but romped to a 28-point victory following Trump’s mid-May endorsement at the behest of grassroots MAGA types in Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be the GOP's new Senate candidate for the Lone Star State. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

They took umbrage with Cornyn, a career politician with a penchant for bipartisan legislation who has been in Washington, D.C., for almost two and a half decades.

In an editorial in the wake of Paxton’s victory, however, The Wall Street Journal was scathing.

It said Texas Republicans now faced the uphill challenge of raising at least $100 million to “salvage the seat and keep their Senate majority in November.”

The Republican Party currently holds a slim majority in the Senate with 53 seats, 22 of which are up for re-election in a midterm season widely expected to see the Democratic Party make gains.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn has lost his seat. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

Come November, the MAGA darling will face off against state lawmaker James Talarico, and despite having Trump’s backing, Paxton’s history of impeachment—which was later thrown out by the state senate—is just one suggestion that he could struggle to unite the party.

The Journal didn’t overly admire Paxton’s character, either, saying he is “known for his polarizing style, ethical travails and lousy political judgment, but he won over Mr. Trump with his fealty and bombast.”

He’s also highly litigious, wielding the state attorney general’s office to bring big lawsuits against major firms, which the Journal says will make for a difficult decision for many Republican voters come November.

The Journal thinks James Talarico may have been handed the advantage. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

“Do they hold their nose and vote for Mr Paxton, stay home, or cross the aisle to vote for Democrat James Talarico?” its editorial board wrote.

It thinks that Paxton’s victory could open the door to Talarico, which would represent a major breakthrough in Democrats’ battle to regain control of the upper chamber.

Trump and Rupert Murdoch (third from left) have a complex relationship. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Republicans will have to spend money to save Mr. Paxton that could go to elect far better candidates in Michigan, New Hampshire, or Iowa,” the Journal wrote. “Mr Trump has pulled another intra-GOP flex.”

The president didn’t see it that way, posting a lengthy, tangential, and at times utterly bizarre congratulatory post to Paxton on Truth Social early on Wednesday morning.

“Congratulations to Ken Paxton on such a tremendous win, and to John Cornyn for having run a strong and powerful race but, more importantly, having had a truly great career. John will remain my friend for a long time to come, as we both watch Ken become a fantastic, common sense Senator, one who is respected by all.”

He then appeared to attack Talarico, saying, “His opponent, Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen. A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if you’re wanting to win an Election in Texas.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“[Rep.] Jasmine Crockett, a very low IQ individual, who is no relation to the legendary frontiersman, Davy Crockett, would have been a far better choice for the Dumocrats. I will do some nice, big, beautiful rallies for Ken. Texas, this will be FUN! GOD BLESS AMERICA. President DJT”