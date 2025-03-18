Trumpland

Murdoch Paper Finds New Way to Slap ‘Out of His Lane’ Elon Musk

RED ON RED

‘The New York Post’ editorial board called Musk “reckless” over an inflammatory X post.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Trump
Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
politicsTrump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey,
Hunter Woodall
PoliticsStephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
TrumplandKaroline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez