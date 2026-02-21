Murdoch Paper Flames Trump for ‘Worst Day of Presidency’

President Donald Trump is fuming after one of his key economic policies was struck down by the Supreme Court—and the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal is rubbing salt in the wound.

On Friday, a 6-3 majority decision ruled that the 79-year-old did not have the authority to impose widespread tariffs on adversarial and allied nations last year. Trump lashed out at the Justices in response, suggesting they had been bought by “foreign interests.”

The Journal took an editorial stance on both the decision and Trump’s tariff tantrum, branding Friday “arguably the worst moment of his Presidency” in a piece entitled “Trump Demeans Himself as He Attacks the Supreme Court.”

Rupert Murdoch. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“This is ugly even by Mr. Trump’s standards,” the WSJ wrote. “He’s accusing them of betraying the U.S. at the behest of nefarious interests he didn’t identify, no doubt because they don’t exist.”

In a separate editorial, the paper said today was “the real tariff Liberation Day” in a mocking rebuke of the Trump administration’s 2025 messaging.

It described the court’s decision as “a monumental vindication of the Constitution’s separation of powers” and celebrated this rare instance of guardrails being placed around the otherwise free-wheeling president.

The White House Press Briefing Room was hardly recognizable with its lighting significantly dimmed. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Had Mr. Trump prevailed, future Presidents could have used emergency powers to bypass Congress and impose border taxes with little constraint,” the paper wrote.

Chief Justice John Roberts led the decision that the power to impose tariffs in the sweeping way Trump did lay with Congress, not with the Executive branch. Trump-appointed judges Neil Gorsuch and conservative Amy Coney Barrett agreed with Roberts.

It was these Justices against whom Trump spouted specific scorn, describing them as a “disgrace to our nation.”

President Donald Trump holds his statement during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 20, 2026. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“They’re just FOOLS and ‘LAPDOGS’ for the RINOS and Radical Left Democrats and, not that this should have anything to do with it, very unpatriotic, and disloyal to the Constitution,“ the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday following the decision.

The ruling has raised questions of what will happen to the $175 billion raised by Trump’s tariff policy, although the Treasury Secretary has already suggested in gloating tones that taxpayers likely won’t see a dime of it.

Despite Trump’s insistence that the economic lever would result in greater cash flow from foreign nations into the United States, recent Reserve Bank of New York analysis found that American households and businesses are footing the bill for 90 percent of the surcharge.

Donald Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs last April, targeting countries across the world. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Murdoch, who bought the WSJ in 2007, has been in a long-running on-again-off-again dispute with Trump. The president launched a $10 billion legal case against the news outlet last year for its story on the sexually suggestive birthday card he allegedly sent the late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Trump biographer Michael Wolff, the nonagenarian Australian media mogul has frequently wished Trump dead in the past, while his heir, Lachlan, used to use toilet paper with the president’s face on it.

The paper further chided Trump’s Friday attack on the Justices during a time in which political polarization continues to climb, and the murder of elected representatives by masked vigilantes remains a recent memory.

Australian publisher Rupert Murdoch, journalist Anna Murdoch, New York Magazine Editor-in-Chief Ed Kosner, and American businessman and ex-president Donald Trump attend the 25th Anniversary of New York Magazine party on April 19, 1993 in New York City Sonia Moskowitz/Sonia Moskowitz/Getty ImagesGetty Images

“This is rhetoric that could cause some deranged Trump acolyte to turn to violence against a Justice,” the paper wrote. “We hope all nine Justices appear next week at the State of the Union address as a show of self-protective solidarity.”

They finish by laying the blame for the entire debacle at the feet of the administration.