Murdoch Paper Sends Blunt Message to Trump on Threat to Fire Fed Chair

The Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, has published another biting opinion piece attacking President Donald Trump after his threat to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

On Wednesday, in his latest attack on the Fed chief, Trump complained that Powell was doing a “lousy job” and not doing enough to lower interest rates.

The WSJ piece, credited to its Editorial Board, said: “It’s often hard to know when President Trump is serious about something, or merely creating a distraction.” The paper then offers Trump blunt advice about potentially sacking Powell: “Don’t do it”.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is being attacked by Donald Trump, who hired him. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

As part of his tirade against Powell on Wednesday, Trump said he was “costing us a lot of money.” He added, “He’s a terrible Fed chair. I was surprised he was appointed. I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in and extended him.”

It was actually Trump who appointed Powell during his first presidency. He was then reappointed by Joe Biden.

The Journal piece goes on: “Love or loathe Mr. Powell, Mr. Trump chose him. Mr. Trump also chose the tariff taxes, and a multitude of no-growth tax and spending handouts in the new budget bill. Now the President has to live with his choices.”

The Murdoch publication has called out Trump multiple times since he returned to the White House in January.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Last month the president slammed three GOP veterans —Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, both of Kentucky, and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina— when they spoke against the cuts in his ‘Big beautiful bill’. The WSJ’s Editorial Board called out the Republican in-fighting.

They said of Trump, “When events are going in his direction, he has an uncanny habit of handing his opponents the sword.”

Earlier this month, a piece entitled ‘Tariff Man’ Is Back for More ‘Liberation’ saw the Editorial Board take Trump to task over his letters to world leaders to negotiate tariffs.

“In letters to Japan’s Prime Minister and South Korea’s President, Mr. Trump huffs and puffs again about bilateral trade deficits, which he mistakenly thinks are a sign of foreign exploitation,” the board wrote.