Murdoch Paper Sends Blunt Message to Trump on Threat to Fire Fed Chair

LIVE WITH YOUR CHOICES

The Wall Street Journal has advice for Trump after his threat to sack the top central banker: “Don’t do it.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on July 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Central Texas today to meet with first responders and local elected officials involved with the recovery process from last week's flash flooding event that has claimed more than 120 lives. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, has published another biting opinion piece attacking President Donald Trump after his threat to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

On Wednesday, in his latest attack on the Fed chief, Trump complained that Powell was doing a “lousy job” and not doing enough to lower interest rates.

The WSJ piece, credited to its Editorial Board, said: “It’s often hard to know when President Trump is serious about something, or merely creating a distraction.” The paper then offers Trump blunt advice about potentially sacking Powell: “Don’t do it”.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 25: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs during a hearing to “examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” on Captiol Hill on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Powell says that the central bank will wait for clearer economic signals on the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the economy before cutting interest rates, despite pressure from the President and divisions among Fed officials. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is being attacked by Donald Trump, who hired him. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

As part of his tirade against Powell on Wednesday, Trump said he was “costing us a lot of money.” He added, “He’s a terrible Fed chair. I was surprised he was appointed. I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in and extended him.”

It was actually Trump who appointed Powell during his first presidency. He was then reappointed by Joe Biden.

The Journal piece goes on: “Love or loathe Mr. Powell, Mr. Trump chose him. Mr. Trump also chose the tariff taxes, and a multitude of no-growth tax and spending handouts in the new budget bill. Now the President has to live with his choices.”

The Murdoch publication has called out Trump multiple times since he returned to the White House in January.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the afternoon visiting Pittsburgh, where he attended the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Last month the president slammed three GOP veterans —Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, both of Kentucky, and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina— when they spoke against the cuts in his ‘Big beautiful bill’. The WSJ’s Editorial Board called out the Republican in-fighting.

They said of Trump, “When events are going in his direction, he has an uncanny habit of handing his opponents the sword.”

Earlier this month, a piece entitled ‘Tariff Man’ Is Back for More ‘Liberation’ saw the Editorial Board take Trump to task over his letters to world leaders to negotiate tariffs.

“In letters to Japan’s Prime Minister and South Korea’s President, Mr. Trump huffs and puffs again about bilateral trade deficits, which he mistakenly thinks are a sign of foreign exploitation,” the board wrote.

Of the terms given to those two countries, it added: “What a way to treat two close American allies and fellow democracies in China’s backyard.”

