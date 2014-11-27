Murdoch Safe Held ‘Eye-Popping’ Stories

This would make for some interesting reading. Explosive scandals involving politicians and celebrities were stored in a “Wild West-style” safe in British tabloid the Sun’s newsroom if they could not be used, a court has been told in London.
The tabloid’s former deputy news editor Ben O’Driscoll, 38, said explosive unpublished stories were stored in the 7-foot-high safe over decades. He told Kingston Crown Court the paper kept hold of reports, pictures, and videos that had not been published because they were not in the public interest. “At the time I was there, there was an enormous safe, about 7 feet high, like something out of a Wild West film, with big metal handles,” he said. “It was full of 30 years of stories that are confidential and did not pass the public interest test. They remained there in that safe, and what’s in there is quite eye-popping, I have to say.”