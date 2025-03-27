Politics

Murdoch’s Paper to Team Trump: You Can’t Just Yell ‘Fake News’ to Get Out of This One

THAT'S ON YOU GUYS

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board blasted the administration for trying to blame the media for Signalgate.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth appear during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Feb. 25.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal editorial board warned President Donald Trump’s administration to stop trying to blame the press for its disastrous use of an unsecured group chat to coordinate military strikes in Yemen.

In a scathing op-ed published Wednesday night, the Journal blasted the administration’s “defensive insistence” that the chat didn’t disclose any “war plans,” calling it a “weak attempt at obfuscation.”

Rubio Admits Someone Made a ‘Big Mistake’ With War Chat LeakOWNING UP
Tom Sanders
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in Kingston, Jamaica, March 26, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool/File Photo

“The Administration seems to think it can bully its way through anything by shouting Fake News and attacking the press,” the op-ed said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg published an explosive story about how top Trump officials coordinated military strikes against the Houthis, an Iran-backed terrorist group wreaking havoc on shipping traffic in the Suez Canal, using a unsecured commercial messaging app called Signal.

The information shared by the group’s 18 members—which included National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—aligned perfectly with a March 15 strike that killed 53 people.

The administration has repeatedly claimed the group wasn’t discussing “war plans” despite Hegseth sharing detailed information about weapons, timing, and attack sequences. The defense secretary has nevertheless accused the media of spreading “hoaxes.”

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed in a social media post that The Atlantic had “conceded these were NOT ‘war plans’” because a follow-up headline described the chats as “attack plans.”

The Journal’s editors apparently did not find that semantic difference convincing.

The information Hegseth shared “was obviously sensitive information about a pending attack, and in the wrong hands it could have compromised the mission,” the op-ed said.

The editorial also addressed concerns that group chat member Steve Witkoff—Trump’s envoy attempting to negotiate an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine—was in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the group was created.

Wearing a striped shirt, blue and red tie, and tan overcoat, Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, speaks to the press outside of the White House in March.
President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed the Yemen chat group was on his personal device. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A previous op-ed had called press reports that Witkoff was receiving the messages on a commercial app while in Moscow a “real security scandal” and “security malpractice.”

Witkoff responded to the piece with a social media post clarifying that he had only traveled to Moscow with a secure phone provided by the government and had no access to his personal devices until he returned from his trip.

The Journal said it was “happy to hear Mr. Witkoff’s explanation, which means we were off the mark in suggesting he might have posed a security risk in Russia.”

Trump’s Top Aides Suffer More Embarrassing Data BlundersCLEAN ON OPSEC?
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Michael Waltz speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“But we’re less reassured by his admission that the Houthi chat messages were still being sent on Signal to his personal phone, given that it might still travel with him on diplomatic missions outside of Russia,” it continued.

The op-ed also questioned why Witkoff was on the Houthi strike chat at all considering it wasn’t part of his portfolio. Surely, access to national-security conversations “ought to be on a need-to-know basis,” it said.

“The White House is allowing its mistake to dominate the news for days and devolve into a larger question of competence,” the editorial board warned. “Sometimes it needs to admit a mistake, take the loss and move on, which we are happy to do.”

Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaWatch MTG’s Crazed Rant at Foreign Reporter Go Terribly Wrong
Erkki Forster
PoliticsMike Waltz Says He’s Never Met Jeffrey Goldberg. Here’s a Photo of Them Together
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsGreenland Business Rescinds Invite for Usha Vance Visit
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsTrump Demands Congress Defund NPR and PBS ‘IMMEDIATELY’ in Latest Rant
Janna Brancolini